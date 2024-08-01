After push, CMPD HR tells officers they can wear outer carrier vests as preventative measure

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers and sergeants can apply to wear outer carrier vests.

In an email to officers, CMPD Human Resources announced the change late Thursday morning. The email comes after months of advocacy by Charlotte City Council Tariq Bokhari, the Char-Meck Fraternal Order of Police and hundreds of officers and their families. The email from CMPD does not appear to make outer carrier vests standard-issued equipment. However, it allows any officer wishing to wear the ability to do so as a preventive health measure. Outer carrier vests have been attributed to reducing back pain.

CMPD’s email says outer carrier vests were approved for reasonable accommodations for the department’s ADA procedures on January 26. The email says officers can obtain approval to wear an outer carrier vest in one of the three following ways:

Preventive Measures: For those looking to take preventive measures for their well-being and health. This option does not require a visit to a medical provider.

Current Minor Medical Issues: For individuals with minor medical issues that do not necessitate a medical visit. This option also does not require a visit to a medical provider.

ADA Request Submission: For those who want to request an ADA accommodation and participate in the ADA Interactive Process with CMPD HRD. This process requires a visit to a medical provider.

The email says once officers apply, HR and Property & Evidence will notify them that their vest has been approved and is ready for pickup.

A petition calling on CMPD to allow officers to wear outer carrier vests received thousands of signatures.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings previously resisted calls to allow officers to wear them. In a statement, the chief previously said outer carrier vests offer “no additional ballistic protection.” The chief also said “the outer vest has a military-style appearance that contradicts the community-oriented policing philosophy I have championed for years.”

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for comment.

