Aircraft slides off runway at Rowan County airport

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to an aircraft experiencing engine failure at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Rowan County early Tuesday morning, officials with the Locke Township Fire Department stated.

The single-engine aircraft slid roughly 100 feet off the end of the runway.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m., prompting a response from multiple local agencies, including Locke Fire Department, Salisbury Fire, Bostian Heights Fire, South Salisbury Fire, Rowan Emergency Management, Rowan EMS, and the Rowan County Rescue Squad.

The exact cause of the engine failure has not been released.

