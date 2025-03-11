Airline adds local flights to New York, Washington

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines is adding more routes to its quickly expanding offerings at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

The low-cost carrier announced it would launch routes from Concord to the Detroit, Washington, D.C., and New York areas in May. Houston-based Avelo is adding the flights after formally opening its new operations hub at Concord-Padgett (USA) last week.

One-way fares for the new flights will begin as low as $39. Each route will fly twice a week.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Construction begins on new Hornets practice facility)

Construction begins on new Hornets practice facility

©2025 Cox Media Group