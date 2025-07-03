Airplane part found in North Carolina driveway

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether an airplane part found in a Raleigh driveway came off a Delta Airlines flight, according to WTVD Raleigh.

Police responded to a suspicious item, appearing to be a part of a wing flap, in the driveway of a Raleigh home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The FAA said the Boeing 737 landed late Tuesday night at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport from Atlanta.

Once it landed, someone on the ground noticed part of a wing flap was missing.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the incident, Raleigh police said.

