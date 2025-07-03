TSA PreCheck now available for military families at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — The Transportation Security Administration has partnered with Charlotte Douglas International Airport to provide TSA PreCheck benefits to military families in North and South Carolina.

This initiative, part of a national campaign, aims to honor the sacrifice of military families by offering expedited access at TSA PreCheck lanes for active-duty service members and their families.

“We are proud to support our military members as they travel through CLT,” said TSA Federal Security Director for North Carolina Gregory Hawko. “TSA CLT has a strong partnership with our military community, and expanding TSA PreCheck benefits will directly assist the more than 100,000 active-duty service members and their families stationed in our region.”

In addition to expedited access, Gold Star families can enroll in TSA PreCheck at no cost, while spouses of active-duty personnel receive a $25 discount on the enrollment fee. TSA PreCheck remains free for uniformed service members.

The TSA Cares program will continue to provide personalized assistance for veterans and wounded warriors, ensuring a smooth screening process.

