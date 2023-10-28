Airport hosts event to help children with special needs gain confidence when flying

CHARLOTTE — Families with children with special needs checked in at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, went through security, waited in a crowded area, and boarded a plane that taxied around the tarmac in a mock flying experience on Saturday.

American Airlines partnered with Autism Strong to host “It’s Cool to Fly American” at the airport.

The program helped children flying with autism spectrum disorder or other special needs.

More than 70 people and their guardians participated in the program.

Team members with American Airlines in the U.S. have partnered with local organizations and others to help children with autism become familiar with traveling since 2014.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Douglas Airport to increase parking rates)

Charlotte Douglas Airport to increase parking rates

©2023 Cox Media Group