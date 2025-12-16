Airport’s rezoning request aims to bring manufacturing to southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport has filed a rezoning request for a 386-acre site at 7108 Steele Creek Road, which is currently zoned for residential use.

The request seeks to allow for manufacturing and logistics development on the site, which is located along Interstate 485 just south of the airport.

The exact timeline for the rezoning process and potential development is unclear, and it is unclear if the airport will work with a developer or industrial user on the property.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

