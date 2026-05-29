Alan Wilson makes case for South Carolina governor’s mansion

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina’s attorney general is among a crowded field of republicans running for the governor’s seat.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry asked current state attorney general Alan Wilson about growth, crime, and what sets him apart from the other candidates.

“I’ve built an entire career serving our state,” Wilson said. “But you can’t sue and prosecute your way out of just plain old bad incompetent government. So the governor is in a better position from personnel and from policy decisions to effectuate policies that make government more efficient, make government more responsible, more relatable, more accountable, and that in turn can make people’s lives better.”

Wilson told Terry how he would work to ensure that fast-growing counties like Lnacaster and York can keep up with growth.

“First off, we need to modernize the Department of Transportation.Modernizing and reforming the Department of Transportation to better build our infrastructure,” he said. “Roads and bridges are lacking in the adequate support and fixing that they’re currently getting.”

In addition to managing growth in the state, Wilson has priorities that include making the state affordable for families.

“I wanna make our economy more profitable for the businesses who are already here and I wanna make our government more accountable,” Wilson said. “So those are my three main priorities. You know, more affordable living here in our state for people’s families, more profitable businesses, and then of course more accountable government in a nutshell.”

Wilson wants the public to know that he’s uniquely qualified to fight for their needs, using the strategies he’s learned in the courtroom.

“I have demonstrated my ability to fight in court, to protect people’s rights, to fight on the battlefields, to protect our constitutional freedoms and our liberties,” he said. “And I’d like to take that same fighter in me to the governor’s office to fight for the people of South Carolina.”

Early voting is underway in South Carolina for the statewide primary that will take place on June 9th.

>> You can watch Terry’s full interview with Wilson this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the Political Beat on Channel 9.

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