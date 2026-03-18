Alarm malfunction leads to precautionary lockdown at Gastonia high school

GASTONIA, N.C. — South Point High School in Gastonia was placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning after an alarm malfunctioned, Gaston County Police said. Law enforcement officers cleared the campus by 8:52 a.m. and confirmed there was no threat to students or staff.

The incident began at 8:22 a.m. when the alarm was activated. A Gaston County Police school resource officer assigned to the school immediately notified dispatch and began clearing the campus.

Officers from the Belmont Police Department and Belmont Abbey Campus Police responded to the school to assist the Gaston County Police. These agencies worked together to secure the campus and ensure students were safe.

A thorough sweep of the building and campus was completed within 30 minutes of the initial alarm. Law enforcement confirmed that there were no hazards found and no danger to students or staff during the incident.

Gaston County Police is working in coordination with Gaston County Schools to identify the cause of the alarm malfunction. The investigation is intended to prevent similar incidents at the school in the future.

VIDEO: NC school districts watch rising diesel prices

NC school districts watch rising diesel prices

©2026 Cox Media Group