‘Senior Assassin’ game with water gun triggers lockdown at South Iredell High School

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A “Senior Assassin” game led to a lockdown at South Iredell High School on Tuesday morning after police say an 18-year-old student used a water gun that was mistaken for a real firearm, prompting reports of an armed person and a precautionary response from officers.

Arkady Mueller, of Mooresville, was charged with disorderly conduct for his involvement in a social media game that used a water gun resembling a real firearm.

The lockdown was initiated out of an abundance of caution after police received reports that a suspect in a white dually truck had pointed a pistol at two teenagers at a nearby convenience store. School resource officers identified the vehicle in the school parking lot, leading to the detention of Mueller and the recovery of a water gun from his vehicle.

The incident began at approximately 8:20 a.m. at the convenience store located at 605 N. Main St. Troutman Police received a report that a subject armed with a pistol had allegedly pointed the weapon at two teenagers inside the store.

By the time officers arrived at the store, both the suspect and the teenagers had already left the scene. Witnesses described the suspect as the driver of a white dually truck.

Following the initial report, school resource officers at South Iredell High School observed a vehicle matching the witness description in the school parking lot. Iredell-Statesville Schools officials immediately placed the campus on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

Teaching and learning continued as planned for students and staff while the campus was secured.

Officers located the driver of the white truck, later identified as Mueller, inside a classroom. He was detained without incident.

During the investigation, Mueller told officers he was participating in a social media game called “Senior Assassin.”

He stated that the weapon reported at the convenience store was actually a water gun. The game involves students targeting their classmates.

Watergun similar to one used in "Senior Assassin" game in Iredell County

Authorities recovered the water gun from Mueller’s vehicle and found that the item closely resembled a real firearm.

The lockdown was lifted once officers confirmed there was no active threat to the students or staff.

Mueller was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct – disrupting an educational institution.

A magistrate issued a $5,000 secured bond for the Mooresville resident.

The Troutman Police Department and South Iredell High School administration issued a statement following the arrest strongly discouraging students from participating in “Senior Assassin” both on and off campus.

“Activities of this nature can create significant public alarm and may be perceived as a real threat, potentially leading to serious or life-threatening consequences,” police said.

South Iredell High School operated on a normal schedule for the remainder of Tuesday.

VIDEO: Sheriff warns of dangerous viral game students are playing

‘Senior Assassin’: Sheriff warns of dangerous viral game students are playing

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