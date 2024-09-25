Albemarle applies for permits to reopen lithium mine

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Albemarle Corp. has submitted several state and federal permit applications for the reopening of its Kings Mountain lithium mine.

The Charlotte-based lithium giant revealed Sept. 24 that it has applied for several permits, including a state mining permit from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The company is also seeking air, water and stormwater permits from the state, among others. Albemarle released a site plan in June for the proposed mine project.

The mine would be on a 1,200-acre site bisected by Interstate 85.

Read more on CBJ's website here.





