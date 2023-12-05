Local

Officials give update on Kings Mountain lithium mine

By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Albemarle Corporation Kings Mountain lithium mine is full of water, which will need to be removed to get the precious metal out.

The company would then have to get approval to begin the mining.

Albemarle is one of the largest lithium producers in the world.

