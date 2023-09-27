Albemarle deal with Caterpillar bringing battery-powered equipment to Kings Mountain lithium mine

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The future of mining is on the way at a mining site in Kings Mountain, and the new technology that’ll be used is partly thanks to what’s being pulled out of that very mine.

Albemarle Corporation announced on Wednesday a new deal with Caterpillar Inc. to “support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations.”

The deal is that Albemarle will get “next-generation, battery-powered mining equipment” in exchange for giving Caterpillar lithium that’s used in the batteries.

According to a statement from Albemarle, its lithium mining site in Kings Mountain is set to be the first-ever zero-emissions site in North America.

“Together with Caterpillar, we will bring more sustainable mining equipment to market … and in the process, demonstrate that our commitment to powering the clean energy transition extends beyond our collaborations with auto OEMs,” said Anita Natesh, Albemarle’s Commercial VP for North America, Europe and India for Energy Storage in a statement.

The deal says the company will also look at collaborating on research and development projects for battery cell technology and recycling techniques.

(WATCH: Piedmont Lithium grilled by Gaston County commissioners, residents over proposed mining operation)

Piedmont Lithium grilled by Gaston County commissioners, residents over proposed mining operation





©2023 Cox Media Group