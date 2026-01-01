Albemarle firefighters extinguish 2 blazes on New Year’s Day

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires on New Year’s Day, one residential and one commercial. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The first fire occurred at approximately 5 a.m. in the 200 block of JP Drive, while the second fire was reported at 11 a.m. in the 200 block of North Depot Street. Fire crews quickly contained both fires and according to protocol, the Albemarle Fire Department Fire Marshal is investigating the causes of each fire.

At 5 a.m., fire crews arrived at the residential structure on JP Drive and saw smoke and flames coming from the first floor, Albemarle Fire officials said.

They made entry and extinguished the fire without any reported injuries.

Later that morning at 11 a.m., the fire department responded to a commercial fire on North Depot Street. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the roof. They entered the building while also removing portions of the roof to tackle the active fire.

No injuries were reported in this incident, as well, fire officials confirmed.

Crews will monitor the scenes to ensure complete extinguishment of the fires.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation by the Albemarle Fire Marshal and further updates will be provided as they become available.

