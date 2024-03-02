Albemarle police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred early Friday morning, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

At approximately 1 a.m., police conducted a wellness check at a housing complex on Elizabeth Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 47-year-old Duane Lamont Perry deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. An investigation revealed Perry was a visitor and not a resident at the unit where the incident occurred.

Police said 49-year-old Otis Eugene Burns turned himself in to law enforcement Saturday morning.

Burns has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He is being held at the Stanly County jail, according to police.

