Albemarle police search for alleged bank robber

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Albemarle Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the First Citizens Bank on North 1st St on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect claimed to be armed and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at the bank branch located in the 300 block of North 1st St. Investigators said the suspect entered the building and demanded cash from staff members.

During the robbery, the suspect told bank employees they were armed.

However, the Albemarle Police Department reported that the individual did not display a weapon during the encounter.

After the suspect fled on foot, officers began an active search for the individual.

Police have not yet released a physical description of the suspect or the total amount of money taken from the branch.

