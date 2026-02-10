Local

Teen arrested for attempted murder after Albemarle shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Albemarle Police Department
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — William Browne, 19, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a juvenile was shot in the 700 block of Leonard Avenue in Albemarle on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The police investigation suggests that the victim and suspect were known to each other and that this was not a random act.

Browne is being held without bond.

