Albemarle Road closed: power lines, traffic lights down

CHARLOTTE — Albemarle Road in East Charlotte is shut down at Blair Road due to a crash which downed power lines and traffic lights on Wednesday.

The accident outside of Earp’s Convenience Store happened just after 9 a.m. and caused a utility pole and live power lines to crush a truck, authorities said.

One person has been transported to Novant Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

