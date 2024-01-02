Alcohol believed to have led to deadly I-485 crash on New Year’s Eve

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Troopers believe alcohol may have led to a deadly New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 485.

On Sunday around 8:40 p.m., troopers were called to the outer loop of Interstate 485 between Providence Road and John Street in Matthews.

After an investigation, the highway patrol discovered that a disabled gray Dodge Charger was in the right lane of the interstate in a construction zone. A blue Toyota Camry was driving in the same lane when it hit the Charger.

Troopers said the driver of the Camry, 31-year-old York Mobley Winstead, died at the scene. Winstead was from Indian Trail.

No one was inside the Charger at the time of the crash.

The outer loop of I-485 was closed while troopers investigated.

Investigators said alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt may have led to the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: 5 hospitalized after several cars crash, shutting down southeast Charlotte intersection)

5 hospitalized after several cars crash, shutting down southeast Charlotte intersection

©2024 Cox Media Group