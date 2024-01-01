Fatal New Year’s Eve crash shuts down I-485 near Providence Road in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A crash killed one person and shut down I-485 in Matthews on Sunday evening.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) say the crash happened on I-485 near Providence Road just after 9 p.m.

MEDIC says one person died at the scene of the crash.

Crews have closed the I-485 Outer Loop at Providence Road while they investigate the crash.

NCDOT says the road is expected to be reopened by 12:08 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash or any additional information about additional injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte)

Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run in east Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group