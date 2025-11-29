Local

Aldi recalls holiday barks from stores

CHARLOTTE — A recall alert has been put out for Aldi shoppers.

Silvestri Sweets is pulling two choceur holiday barks from stores in the Carolinas.

The products may contain wheat or pecans that aren’t listed on the label. This could lead to allergic reactions.

The recall lists the choceur cookie butter and pecan-cranberry and cinnamon barks.

It applies to the five-ounce packages. You should throw them away.

