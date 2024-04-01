Alex Murdaugh to be federally sentenced for financial crimes

SOUTH CAROLINA — Former South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is scheduled Monday to be sentenced on a series of financial crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty on 22 charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

He was originally charged with 101 crimes, but those were knocked down as part of the plea deal.

Murdaugh already received a 27-year sentence in state court on the 22 charges. He is scheduled for federal sentencing on Monday.

Murdaugh initially entered a plea agreement, but prosecutors say he breached it by lying to them during a polygraph test.

Right now, Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and son. A judge recently denied his request for new murder trial amid allegations of jury tampering.

