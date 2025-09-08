Alexander County daycare responds to copperhead snake bite incident

ALEXANDER COUNTY. N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake at an Alexander County daycare on Thursday.

The boy’s family said no one at the daycare called 911, and they weren’t made aware of the incident until they arrived at the daycare to pick him up.

On Saturday, the owner and co-director of New Beginnings Child Enrichment Center posted on Facebook, explaining that the staff initially thought the child had a splinter and later realized it was a snake bite. The guardian was then called and took the boy to the hospital.

Now the daycare says it is taking steps to make sure kids are safe outdoors.

According to the Mayo Clinic, if a snake bites you:

Call 911 for help immediately.

Move away from the snake.

Take off any jewelry, watches or tight clothes before the swelling starts.

Sit down.

Clean the bite with soap and water.

Experts say you should never:

Try to make a tourniquet.

Try to remove the venom.

Take pain relievers.

Try to catch or trap the snake.

