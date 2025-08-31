Alexander County Detention Center resident dies in custody

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a detention center resident on Sunday.

Herman Eugene Williams, a 41-year-old white male, was pronounced deceased at the Alexander County Detention Center on Sunday.

Williams had been sentenced earlier in August and was going to be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the death, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Suspect arrested, accused of using fake $100 bills in 3 counties

Suspect arrested, accused of using fake $100 bills in 3 counties

©2025 Cox Media Group