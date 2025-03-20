Western NC tax business closes, leaving many frustrated

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Questions surround an accounting and tax business that has closed in western North Carolina.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office issued a public service announcement after getting dozens of calls from concerned customers about Price, Breazeale and Chastang, PA.

The sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty more than 300 people have been impacted by the closure.

Some of those folks showed up Thursday morning trying to get their tax documents back. However, the doors were locked and there was a sign on the door telling them to call the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners.

Deputies said they’ve already tried to contact the CPA board.

We spoke with several customers who said they dropped their tax documents off weeks ago but nothing has been filed federally or with the state.

Many of them told Channel 9 they just want their paperwork back so they can go somewhere else.

“I’m very wary because we have to find somebody else. We have to get our tax papers back, so we can take them somewhere else,” one customer said. “It’s going to be tax time and we have no tax returns.”

We’ve reached out to the business but the machine said its mailbox was full.

Faherty also reached out to the CPA board and hopes to get a response soon.

WATCH BELOW: Scammers target local families with missing pets

Scammers target local families with missing pets

©2025 Cox Media Group