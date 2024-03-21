All-Access: Deputies go door to door checking on registered sex offenders

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — More than 17,000 registered sex offenders are in North Carolina and Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went on a ride along with Catawba County sheriff deputies to conduct routine compliance checks.

He found out that several of those offenders are also being monitored by probation and parole agencies.

Some offenders are banned from even having access to the internet as part of their sentences.

Deputies ensure that the offenders live at the addresses they gave to law enforcement.

>>Search the Sex Offender Registry here

Investigator Kelsey Bumgarner has been in law enforcement for seven years and is with the Special Victims Unit at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

She was one of nearly two dozen officers checking on registered sex offenders this week.

The sheriff’s office, along with probation and parole and their federal partners, check on sex offenders several times a year.

“Be sure that we can catch it early if they’re not living at the addresses,” said Bumgarner. “To be sure they’re not near churches or daycares or anywhere they’re not supposed to be.”

Federal marshals, Homeland Security, and probation and parole officers are helping deputies in Catawba County, which has 283 registered sex offenders.

“We want to make sure we keep them in check because we do have an obligation, particularly to our community and our children,” said Sheriff Don Brown.

Probation and parole officers are not only checking for correct addresses but also ensuring offenders are not violating their probation by accessing children online.

Bumgarner said she has seen cases where offenders have been charged with moving somewhere without updating their addresses.

𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙫𝙞𝙖 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨/𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝘾𝙎𝙊 𝘼𝙥𝙥! If you haven't downloaded our app yet, you can download for free in the... Posted by Catawba County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 15, 2024

Residents at an apartment complex in West Hickory said they are thankful someone is checking.

“Because we got kids around here and everything, and kids on the playground,” said Melba Bledsole, a resident. “I think that’s an excellent idea.”

The sheriff’s office launched its law enforcement app a month ago. It’s free and people can access a map to see where every sex offender lives in the county.

VIDEO: More sex offenders pushing to get off NC registry

More sex offenders pushing to get off NC registry More sex offenders in Mecklenburg County are asking to have their names taken off the sex offender registry.

©2024 Cox Media Group