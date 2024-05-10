Charlotte residents continue to assess damage from storms

CHARLOTTE — Resident Jesse Townsend continues to assess the extent of damage to his home in the Bradfield Farms community in northeast Charlotte, a day after deadly storms wreaked havoc.

“That room right there is pretty much destroyed. The limb came through the roof,” he said. “I was up all night just catching water in buckets and dumping it.”

Townsend said he underestimated how destructive the weather would be.

“I didn’t think it would be strong enough to do that kind of damage,” said Townsend.

The fierce winds toppled two trees in his backyard.

Three Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools still didn’t have power at 9 p.m. Thursday:

Harding University High School

Independence High School

Phillip O. Berry High School

The district didn’t release any more information on whether there will be classes.

Meanwhile, people living in hard-hit Gaston County are in a similar situation as Townsend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

Resident Johnson Gulzar is finding it difficult to prioritize repairs without power.

“We had no sleep last night, opening windows, no showers because we don’t have hot water,” he said.

The lingering effects of the storm are also impacting Gaston County Schools.

The district will close schools on Friday due to power and internet outages and road closures.

“I’ve been here 18 years, never happened before, so it was very shocking,” Gulzar said.

The National Weather Service said there was an EF-1 tornado that hit Gaston County Wednesday.

During the storm, a tree fell on a car, killing the driver.

Another tornado struck Cleveland County, NWS officials said.

The American Red Cross continues to monitor and respond to the ongoing severe weather across parts of North Carolina.

VIDEO: Thousands without power after 2 tornadoes

Thousands without power after 2 tornadoes













©2024 Cox Media Group