All Fort Mill Schools closed due to water main break

FORT MILL, S.C. — All schools in Fort Mill will be closed on Tuesday due to a water main break, according to district officials.

School leaders made the announcement via social media Monday night.

In a message to families of students in the school district, officials said the repairs to the water main break are still ongoing.

This could impact water service for half the schools in the district.

The district said they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

