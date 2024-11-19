Alleged arsonist sets fire to school buses, investigators say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man set two Burke County school buses on fire Sunday morning at Icard Elementary School, the sheriff said.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that there are people who do not care anything for people’s property. That they would come on school grounds and do something like this,” said Cheryle Carroll, a grandmother in Burke County.

Sheriff deputies reviewed surveillance video and arrested Devin Clark 3 ½ hours after the arsons happened.

“(It’s) more than just ruining someone’s property,” said Halie McFalls. “(These are) kids. It’s school property.”

The damage caused to the buses was about $145,000 each, district officials said.

Clark allegedly used clothing and trash to set the fires inside the buses, which also melted siding on the school building. investigators said.

People at the school Tuesday believe if he is convicted, he should have to repay the school district for the damages.

“I don’t understand the mindset of somebody thinking that’s a fun thing to do,” said Renee Cooper, a grandmother. “You’re affecting the school, kids, and parents, and why?”

The suspect lives about a half-mile from the school, and authorities have not released a motive.

The district’s transportation director was in Charlotte Tuesday to find two replacement buses.

©2024 Cox Media Group