Ally sued by Trump-aligned group alleging discrimination

CHARLOTTE — Ally Financial Inc. is being sued by a client of a legal group established by a former President Donald J. Trump adviser over claims of discriminatory hiring practices.

The lawsuit claims Ally engaged in illegal race- and sex-based hiring practices against one of America First Legal’s white male clients. The complaint was filed June 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to the 20-page court filing, AFL’s client was a veteran that spent over two decades working in intelligence and counterterrorism for the U.S. Armed Forces, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. The veteran, Christopher Smith, applied for a position at Ally as a physical security intelligence manager, but the bank passed on hiring him for the role.

