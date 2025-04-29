Man charged with 10 counts of exploitation of a minor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the exploitation of a minor, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

On April 25, police responded to the Waterlynn subdivision after receiving reports about material involving children being located at a suspect’s home.

A search of the home resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Miles Reid Morgan. Officials said electronic devices were seized from the residence, and further investigation is being conducted.

Police said Morgan was charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he received a $1.2 million bond.

VIDEO: NC man behind ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs charged with exploitation of a minor

NC man behind ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs charged with exploitation of a minor

©2025 Cox Media Group