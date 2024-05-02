Amazon snags more real estate in Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE — Amazon.com Inc. has snagged more industrial space in the Charlotte region.

The e-commerce giant confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that it’s leased an industrial building under construction at 85 Exchange in Kannapolis. That building is about 198,400 square feet and part of phase one of the industrial park being developed by Trinity Capital Advisors.

The building Amazon leased is across Davidson Highway from its CLT3 fulfillment center, which is over 1 million square feet.

Read more here.

















©2024 Cox Media Group