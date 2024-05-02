RSVP South End is shaking up its business effective immediately.

CHARLOTTE — The 15,000-square-foot, two-story nightlife venue has ceased in-house programming. It is instead turning its focus to private events. Everything from promoter takeover events to grand galas is targeted.

RSVP is located at 225 Fairwood Ave., just off South Tryon Street. Scott Jermyn and Paul Chen are behind that venture, which opened in January 2023.

Jermyn and Chen said in 2023 that South End’s growth — and planned future development — helped drive the decision to open RSVP.

Read more here.









©2024 Cox Media Group