RSVP South End is shaking up its business effective immediately.

By Charlotte Business Journal

South End nightlife venue RSVP is becoming a private event space. (GRANT BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY)

CHARLOTTE — The 15,000-square-foot, two-story nightlife venue has ceased in-house programming. It is instead turning its focus to private events. Everything from promoter takeover events to grand galas is targeted.

Toll Brothers lines up lower South End project

RSVP is located at 225 Fairwood Ave., just off South Tryon Street. Scott Jermyn and Paul Chen are behind that venture, which opened in January 2023.

Jermyn and Chen said in 2023 that South End’s growth — and planned future development — helped drive the decision to open RSVP.

