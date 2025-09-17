Amber Alert isssued for 1-year-old NC girl

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Iris Everly-Marie Fargis, a 1-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Randolph County.

Iris is approximately 2 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 23 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an orange Halloween shirt with a white ghost on the front and black tights featuring jack-o’-lanterns, lollipops, and worms.

Authorities believe Iris may be with Tyler Ray Toodle, a 26-year-old white male.

Toodle is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to have several tattoos, including ’336′ in blue ink on his left arm, ‘Respect’ on his right forearm, ‘My Sisters Protector’ on his left arm, and a red ‘$’ on his right forearm.

He also has acne scars and scabs on his face.

Iris Everly-Marie Fargis

The last known location of Iris and Toodle was 751 Hanner Rd., Randleman, NC.

They may be traveling in a black 2018 Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate JMS6500, which has dark tinted windows.

Toodle has ties to Sampson County, Caswell County, and Alamance County, but their current direction of travel is unknown.

The search for Iris Everly-Marie Fargis continues as authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The community remains on high alert as efforts to locate the missing child intensify.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (336) 318-6778, or call 911 or* HP.