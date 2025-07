SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — There’s an active Amber Alert for a missing teen out of Surry County Thursday.

Valeria Hernandez, 13, has been missing since June 25, her parents said.

Police say she was spotted on video at a Raleigh bus station on Wednesday.

She could be wearing a black shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.

