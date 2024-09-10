Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old North Carolina girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of Wilmington, according to reports from WTVD.

The Boiling Springs Lakes Police Department said Khloe Marlow is believed to be with her grandmother, 49-year-old Jamie Marlow.

They believe she left the 200 block of South Shore Drive on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in a red Kia Sportage with a license plate that reads PMN 9366.

Khloe Marlow is described as approximately 3 feet tall, and weighing 37 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to WTVD.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Khloe Marlow is asked to contact the Boiling Springs Lakes Police Department at 910-253-7490.

VIDEO: Young boy found walking along busy road reunited with family, CMPD says

Young boy found walking along busy road reunited with family, CMPD says













©2024 Cox Media Group