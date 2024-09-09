CMPD looking for family of young boy found walking along busy road

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for the family of a young boy who was found walking along a busy road around 1 a.m. Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help identifying the boy, who is about 2 to 3 years old. He was found on Mallard Creek Road near the intersection of Baucom Road.

The boy has black hair and short braids. He’s about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was wearing short-sleeved pajamas with matching pants. The pajamas have green leaves and an orange tiger design on them.

Detectives asked anyone related to the boy to call 911. They asked anyone who knows who he is or knows his family to call 911 as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group