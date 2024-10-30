Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl.

Officials said Mekiya Werrell Strickland was last seen on Cornith Road.

She is believed to be with her father, 50-year-old Claude Leslie Werrell, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

Claude Leslie Werrell

Strickland is described as 4 feet 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Werrell is described as 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 280 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said the pair could be riding in a blue Chevrolet Traverse with a license plate tag that reads LBL1909.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Strickland and Werrell is asked to call the Pembroke Police Department immediately at 910-521-4333.

VIDEO: Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old North Carolina girl

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old North Carolina girl





©2024 Cox Media Group