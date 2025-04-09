Amber Alert issued for four siblings

HAVELOCK, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for four siblings from Havelock, North Carolina, according to WTVD.

According to police, 13-year-old Christian McCullough, 11-year-old Levi McCullough, 6-year-old Thompson Onuaha, and 1-year-old Devorah McCullough were abducted from their foster home early Tuesday morning.

The siblings are believed to be with their mother, Brittany McCullough, who violated a court-ordered custody agreement.

Brittany McCullough

Police told WTVD that she does not have legal custody of the children, and they may be in danger. Four outstanding warrants for felony child abduction have been issued for her in connection with this case.

Brittany McCullough has ties to the Pamlico and Craven County areas of North Carolina and Maryland. Anyone with information about her or the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-463-7110 immediately.

