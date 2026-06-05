Amber Alert issued for missing Brunswick County brothers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — There is an active Amber Alert Friday for two missing children out of Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for Chance Tyler Wilcox and Wyatt Christopher Mark Wilcox. Officials say the boys are believed to be in danger.

Chance is 9 years old and stands at approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Wyatt is 11 and 5 feet 1 inch tall. He wears glasses and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen Thursday in the Oak Island/Supply area.

The boys are believed to be with their father, 35-year-old Brandon Mark Wilcox, in violation of a court-issued nonsecure custody order. He is about 6 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Their current whereabouts are unknown, deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Anyone who may have seen them or knows where they are are urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

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