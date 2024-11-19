Amber Alert issued for two missing girls from North Carolina

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night in North Carolina to help the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office find two missing children.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are looking for 12-year-old Alazay Shelby Rose and 3-year-old Kinley Maelena Stepp. The Amber Alert was still active as of Tuesday morning.

The victims are believed to be with Jacob Grant Aaron Stepp. DPS didn’t say how he is connected to the victims.

Photos were shared of Rose and Stepp. Rose is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Stepp is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They’re believed to be traveling in a 2016 white Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes with a tag number KMC5951, but the tag is believed to be fictitious.

If you have information, you’re asked to call 828-452-6600 or dial 911.

