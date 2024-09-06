American Airlines adds another European flight at CLT

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. will bring a new European route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport next summer.
American will start flying to Athens, Greece, from CLT on June 5, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline announced this week. The seasonal, nonstop route will fly daily on a Boeing 777-200, which has 273 seats.
Service between CLT and Athens International Airport will run through Sept. 1, 2025, an American spokesperson said.
