American Airlines bringing back popular CLT route

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. is bringing back a new international route next summer at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American’s nonstop service from CLT to Athens, Greece, will return in 2026 with an earlier start date than this year, a spokesperson with the airline confirmed. The seasonal flight begins May 21 in 2026. It started on June 5 this year.

American launched Charlotte-Athens service for the first time this year. It ran through Sept. 1, with soaring demand in its first year.

