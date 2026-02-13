American Airlines launches route from CLT to coastal destination

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines launched its first-ever service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Vero Beach, Fla., on Thursday. The new route provides a direct year-round connection between the Charlotte hub and Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Vero Beach is a brand-new destination for American Airlines, with service offered exclusively from Charlotte. The route joins more than 90 peak-daily flights the airline operates from Charlotte to 17 different destinations across Florida.

The new flights to Vero Beach will operate daily throughout the year. The airline is utilizing CRJ-900 aircraft for this specific route.

This expansion makes Charlotte the only hub in the American Airlines network to offer direct service to the coastal city.

Vero Beach features nearly 30 miles of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean in South Florida.

“The charming beach town also provides walkable access to a number of unique shops, art galleries and restaurants.” airline officials said in a news release.

The destination is known for its variety of resorts, wildlife and a historic downtown district. The area is part of Florida’s Treasure Coast region.

History and culture are highlighted through various local exhibits.

The McLarty Treasure Museum, located in the downtown area, is one of the most popular attractions for visitors interested in the region’s heritage.

Outdoor recreational activities in the area include paddleboarding, kayaking and surfing. Visitors also have the opportunity to visit sea turtle nesting sites during nighttime excursions.

