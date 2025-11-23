American Airlines takes over two regional routes at CLT airport

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. has picked up two routes to small, regional airports currently served by another carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American regional carrier SkyWest Airlines Inc. won a bid this fall to operate daily flights to Shenandoah Valley Airport near Staunton, Virginia, and Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg, West Virginia, in 2026. Those two destinations are about 120 miles apart and located along the Appalachian Mountains.

Service starts Feb. 3 to Shenandoah Valley and Feb. 10 to Greenbrier Valley. SkyWest will operate the two routes on a Bombardier CRJ700 that can seat up to 65 passengers. They will fly under the American Eagle banner.

The flights will transition in February after being served for three years by Tennessee-based Contour Airlines. Contour had flown those routes under the U.S. Department of Transportation‘s Essential Air Service program, which guarantees small communities have flight service by granting carriers with subsidies.

