American Airlines settling lawsuit over teen recorded in lavatory on Charlotte flight

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is settling a lawsuit with the family of a Charlotte teenager who was secretly recorded in the bathroom while on a flight to Boston.

Channel 9 has been covering this story since it broke. Police say AA flight attendant Estes Thompson III tried to record the Charlotte teenager in the lavatory on a 2023 flight.

Thompson is still in federal custody and facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged incidents.

The victim’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against AA and Thompson, saying her privacy was violated after she found one of Thompson’s cell phones taped to the inside of a toilet lid.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The legal battle had been ongoing for over a year, and an attorney for AA appeared to blame the child for not noticing the recording device at first -- the company retracted that argument and apologized after the blowback.

Channel 9 learned of the settlement on Thursday. The details of the settlement are confidential, but the family’s attorney says it is “reasonable and proper ... [and] in the best interests of the minor-plaintiff and adequately protects the minor-plaintiff’s interest.”

Attorneys for AA and the family are asking a federal judge to approve it.

The outcome of this lawsuit isn’t expected to affect the criminal charges against Thompson.

(VIDEO: Charlotte-area victims of the D.C. mid-air collision who worked for American Airlines)

Charlotte-area victims of the D.C. mid-air collision who worked for American Airlines

©2025 Cox Media Group