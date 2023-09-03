FBI investigating ‘potential criminal act’ on American Airlines flight from Charlotte

BOSTON — The FBI responded to a “potential criminal act” on a flight from Charlotte that landed in Boston Saturday morning, according to Channel 9′s partners at Boston 25 News.

According to Boston 25, Massachusetts State Police was alerted to an incident on American Airlines Flight 1441 traveling from Charlotte to Boston around 10 a.m.

An MSP spokesperson revealed the alleged act occurred mid-flight, which puts it under federal jurisdiction, but the FBI did not provide more details about their response.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” an American Airlines spokesperson told Boston 25.

Channel 9 has reached out to the FBI and American Airlines to learn more.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: American Airlines flight experiences issues after taking off from Charlotte Douglas)

American Airlines flight experiences issues after taking off from Charlotte Douglas

©2023 Cox Media Group