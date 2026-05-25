Free shred event offers secure disposal, supports nonprofits

A free shred event in Charlotte this weekend is giving people a safe place to dispose of confidential documents while helping support two local nonprofits. Organizers say the annual event comes as concerns about fraud and identity theft remain high, with donations benefiting the Charlotte Post Foundation and FACET.

“This is a secure and safe place you can get those documents shredded that you need to, like old bail statements, bank statements, anything that has your confidential information on it, and the best part about it is that you can come out and watch them be shredded right on the site,” said Joyce Palmer, with JP Financial Group.

Charlotte Post Foundation and FACET will be there.

Charlotte Post Foundation sponsors after-school reading programs for at-risk kids and college scholarships for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. FACET is a charity that helps homeless women transition to independence.

“Every dollar, every cent counts, especially now when nonprofits are struggling to keep doing the work they do,” Palmer said. “So, as an added benefit, you can come out, get your documents shredded, eat a donut, do some dancing, and at the same time support these nonprofits with donations of any size.”

The shred event is from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 5821 Fairview Road in Charlotte.

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