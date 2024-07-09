American Airlines to temporarily relocate ticket counters

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines ticket counters will temporarily relocate from Tuesday to July 21 due to the construction of the terminal lobby expansion, said officials with Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Ticket counters between Checkpoint C and E will close for the 12 days and be relocated.

Temporary ticket counters:

Outside Door 2: Four kiosks and four ticket counters

Mobile podiums: Two dynamic ticket counters set up in available space

Use other airlines’ ticket counters as available

Officials recommend passengers get to the airport 2 ½ hours before domestic flights and 3 ½ hours before international flights.

“I definitely check in as early as I can to avoid all of the in-person stuff,” said Traveler Unika Boyce-Cooley.

Boyce-Cooley said she’s always prepared for the unexpected and worries other passengers may not be as patient.

“Just like an iPhone,” she said. “You need to do beta testing so there might be some hiccups in the beginning of them working cohesively.”

Self-service kiosks in the lobby and bag drop are not impacted.

Attention @AmericanAir travelers: From July 9-21, all American Airlines ticket counters east of Checkpoint C will temporarily relocate for construction. Some counters will move outside to Door 2 on the Departures level, with four ticket counters and an additional four kiosks… pic.twitter.com/DR1urHw0PE — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) July 8, 2024

“It’s very crowded here,” said traveler Shirley Everhart on Monday. “I think the construction that’s going on right now is a little bit of a hassle.”

The lobby expansion project is expected to be completed next year.

Everhart said it’s a small sacrifice to improve Charlotte’s growing airport.

“We should be thankful and really not complain,” Everhart said. “It should make it better for the travelers.”

