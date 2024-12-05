American Girl to close only store in Charlotte, Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The American Girl store is winding down operations in Charlotte.

The12,000-square-foot store at SouthPark will close on Feb. 17. It is in the Macy’s wing of the mall.

“Thank you, Charlotte. We’re going to miss you,” its website reads.

That location is offering 20% off storewide, with books marked down 50% through Jan. 16.

The Charlotte store has been open for a decade, debuting to an enthusiastic crowd in October 2014 . It is American Girl’s only location in North Carolina.

